Dent (DENT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $273,319.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Binance, Bitbns and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dent has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $273,319.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BitForex, Coinrail, Liquid, Allbit, LATOKEN, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, OKEx, IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Cobinhood, WazirX, Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

