DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 850,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after buying an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,735,000 after buying an additional 253,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $64,278,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

XRAY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,991. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.