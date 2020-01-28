Desire Price Up 2% Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $13,035.00 and approximately $7,447.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,058.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01908778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.04056762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00649047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00125164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00732241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009967 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00618995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.