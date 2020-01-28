Dether (DTH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Dether has a total market cap of $179,731.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.05653128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.