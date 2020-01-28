Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €13.90 ($16.16) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.18 ($19.97).

ETR:LHA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching €14.00 ($16.28). The stock had a trading volume of 10,457,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.36.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

