Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($15.54).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBB shares. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €14.23 ($16.55) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.31.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

