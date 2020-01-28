Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.16 ($18.79).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Tuesday, reaching €14.90 ($17.33). The company had a trading volume of 7,539,581 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.08.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

