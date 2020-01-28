Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWNI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

DWNI stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Tuesday, hitting €37.91 ($44.08). 339,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.00.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

