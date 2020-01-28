DeVault Market Cap Reaches $16,152.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a total market cap of $16,152.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023052 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000464 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

