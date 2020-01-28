Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Devery has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $99,217.00 and $1.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,177 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.