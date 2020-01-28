Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,883,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 2,138,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,988. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

