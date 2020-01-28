DEX Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $144,675.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

