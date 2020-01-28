Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

Diageo stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,146.50 ($41.39). 4,489,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,261.23. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

