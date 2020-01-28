Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DSSI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 395,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. Analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $4,237,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

