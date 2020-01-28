Diamond Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2,012.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,411,969 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.