Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 412,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. 58,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,504. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

