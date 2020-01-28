Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 526,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,100. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock valued at $123,462,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

