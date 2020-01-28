Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Capitalization Reaches $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

