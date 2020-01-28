DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $102,405.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01238068 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,477,560 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

