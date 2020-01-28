Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $62,488.00 and $29.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,771,818 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

