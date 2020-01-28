DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $2,227.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00729886 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

