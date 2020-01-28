Digix Gold Token Price Up 4.1% This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $50.91 or 0.00543371 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $208,030.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,029 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

