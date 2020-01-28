DigixDAO (DGD) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $64.09 million and $827,312.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $32.04 or 0.00343064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Radar Relay, Liqui, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.