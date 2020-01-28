DIMCOIN (DIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $85,904.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $85,904.00 and $87.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

