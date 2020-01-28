Dimension Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $70.46 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016855 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

