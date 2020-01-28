Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 303,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.