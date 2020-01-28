Dogecoin One Day Volume Reaches $92.00 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $300.82 million and approximately $92.00 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinEx, Cryptopia and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00645615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007249 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034530 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,088,298,956 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Ovis, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Bits Blockchain, cfinex, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Graviex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, Robinhood, Poloniex, Bittylicious, BitFlip, QBTC, CoinEx, C-CEX, Indodax, Kraken, Coinbe, Novaexchange, C-Patex, HitBTC, Bittrex, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, FreiExchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Coindeal, Bleutrade, YoBit, BiteBTC, Exrates, Tidex, Koineks, Tux Exchange, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

