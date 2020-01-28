Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

