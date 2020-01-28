Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Domtar in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 173,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 583,128 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.