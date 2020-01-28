DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $243,035.00 and $4,625.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00648447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

