Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. 952,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.