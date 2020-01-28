DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $38,302.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

