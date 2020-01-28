Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $11,779.00 and $2,234.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,924,255 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

