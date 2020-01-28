Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0412 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $49,952.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, Allcoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

