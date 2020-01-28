DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,371 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 482.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,546. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 40,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,805. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

