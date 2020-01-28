DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

