DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. The Western Union accounts for 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 116,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

