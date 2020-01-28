DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,061 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,637,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $9.42 on Tuesday, hitting $166.21. 5,994,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.