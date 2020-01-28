DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 851,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

