DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.06. 101,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

