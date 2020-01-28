DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.