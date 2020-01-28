DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.