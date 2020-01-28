DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,822 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

