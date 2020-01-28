DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,275,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,160,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 342,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

ETR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $129.56. 42,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

