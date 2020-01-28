DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,842,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 309,340 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

