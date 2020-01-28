DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 33,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,845. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.0802 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

