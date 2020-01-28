DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

