DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. 386,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,265. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.