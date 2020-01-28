DT Investment Partners LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 185,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.