DT Investment Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.